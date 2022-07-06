BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $584.76 million and approximately $8,215.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007502 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004771 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

