BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BHK stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
