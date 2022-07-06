BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

BHK stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

