BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

