BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 19.37. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.96 and a 12-month high of 29.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter.

