BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.