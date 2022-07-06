BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
