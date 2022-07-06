BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MHD stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
