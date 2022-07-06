BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 350.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of MHD stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.