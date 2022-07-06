BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.