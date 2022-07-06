BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:MPA opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

