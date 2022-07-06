BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

MYI opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

