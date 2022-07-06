BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

