BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
