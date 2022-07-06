BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

