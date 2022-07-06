Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,358 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $144,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares worth $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

