Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 18,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

OWL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 32,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.