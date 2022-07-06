BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DCF opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
