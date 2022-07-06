Bonness Enterprises Inc. Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 17,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

