Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 625,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,080. Braskem has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

