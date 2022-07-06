Bridge Oracle (BRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $185,914.00

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $185,914.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 852.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.59 or 0.07945610 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00136950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

