Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE MNRL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.