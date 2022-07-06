British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Announces GBX 54.45 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,518.50 ($42.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £79.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,467.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,252.67. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.23) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.77) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($46.57).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

