British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,845.50 ($46.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.23) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.41) to GBX 3,675 ($44.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,515.10 ($42.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,467.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,252.67. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

