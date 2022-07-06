Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Down 8%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 297,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 186,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)
