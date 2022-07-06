Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Financial Comparison

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.58 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.60 $480,000.00 $1.76 6.24

Southern Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04% Southern Banc 19.45% 10.95% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadway Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Banc beats Broadway Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Southern Banc (Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. It operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

