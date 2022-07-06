Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $9.36

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $558.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

