Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $9.36

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $558.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
About Blend Labs (Get Rating)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
