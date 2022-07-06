Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $152.17

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $120.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

