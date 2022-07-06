Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $61.07

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

