Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,539.50

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,577 ($31.21).

REL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.09) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.33) price target on Relx in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($33.53) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.67) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,260 ($27.37) on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,976.50 ($23.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,282.88. The stock has a market cap of £43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.83.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

