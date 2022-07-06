Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $482.33

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $441.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 575 ($6.96) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.50) to GBX 632 ($7.65) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

