Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,655.40

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655.40 ($20.05).

STJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.50) to GBX 1,680 ($20.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.40) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,550 ($18.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,094.50 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,054 ($12.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,391.24.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

