Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Target Price at GBX 335.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.06).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.39) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.72) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.24) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.84) to GBX 435 ($5.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,711.07).
Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
