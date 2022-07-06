Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

HBAN opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

