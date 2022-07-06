BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $48.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

