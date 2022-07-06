Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 440,000 shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

