Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,248. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caledonia Mining (Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.