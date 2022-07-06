Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. 60,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,946. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.