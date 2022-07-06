Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $39.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

CBWBF opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

