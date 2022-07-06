CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Trading Up 2.8%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 36,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 103,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

