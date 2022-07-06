Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.33. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 102734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

