Carbon Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $606,306.41 and $3,159.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00139473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00100929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,989,001 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.