Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 13.7%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.65. 1,260,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 911,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a market cap of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.