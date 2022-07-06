Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 13.7%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.65. 1,260,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 911,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.