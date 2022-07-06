CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Acquires C$4,150,875.83 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,150,875.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,150,875.83.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,206,600.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$4,122,432.81.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,341,262.69.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,120. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.36 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.76.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

