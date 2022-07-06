Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Up 6.7%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96. 9,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 901,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELU. Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

