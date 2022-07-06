CenterStar Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 957.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

