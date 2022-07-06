Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 670,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $603.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

