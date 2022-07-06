Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) vs. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Critical Contrast

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 2.14 $28.40 million $2.22 6.84 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.53 $18.66 million $1.51 10.17

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Bankcorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 32.53% 11.53% 1.14% Colony Bankcorp 16.92% 11.06% 0.95%

Risk & Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

