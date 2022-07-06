Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

