Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4,866,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,350. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

