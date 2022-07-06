Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

PAYX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

