Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $103.23. 180,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,481. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

