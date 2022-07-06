Cerity Partners LLC Has $163.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $163,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 15,912,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

