Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 195,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985,011. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

